Melbourne / Dubai. Special cases require special measures. So the Australian Open organizers had to decide to hold it later. Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the first major tennis tournament of the year will not be held in January but from February 8 to 21 in Melbourne. Show

The qualifiers, with 128 players still fighting for 16 free places on the main court, could not take place in Melbourne as planned. But the organizers have found an interesting solution, as he is away from Australia this week. Women play in Dubai and men in Qatar. Of course, there are also some players from Blau-Weiß Blasewitz in the Bundesliga among the women, specifically the Quad. But for the Four Bubbles, the qualification was a very disappointing one. For them, the dream of participating in the main draw has ended since the second round on Tuesday.

Teresa Martinkova got off to a very good start. The 26-year-old defeated Croatian Teresa Mardiza 6: 1, 6: 2. But Blaswitzer lost the second round of qualifiers on Tuesday after a disappointing performance against older Ukrainian Marina Zanivska, who plays for Belgium, 2: 6, 3. : 6. Teresa Martinkova was the favorite in this game, as she is ranked 120th in the world ranking 132 places ahead of the Belgian who was 252th enough to participate in this qualifier. The other three failed Blaeswitzrenin, Leonie Kong from Switzerland, Kristina Kosmova from Slovakia and Rika Luka Jani from Hungary failed in the first round of the qualifiers. READ Gonzalez shuts down Astros as Mariners shine 6-1

Nevertheless, the Dresden Bundesliga will be represented on the main field of the Australian Open, perhaps even with a hat-trick. Because Romanian Patricia Maria Tej, who ranked 56th in the rankings on Monday, Czech Kristina Pliskova (69) and German Andrea Petkovic (102) are directly eligible for the main field due to their position in the world ranking.