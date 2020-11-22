Kate Middleton has closed Meghan Markle out of the circle of close friends

Kate Middleton thought there was nothing in common between her and Meghan Markle

The first meeting of Kate Middleton and Megan Markle was something the latter would remember for several days, mainly due to how she was treated.

Surprisingly, when Megan met Harry’s older brother, Prince William, Kate didn’t show up because she wasn’t interested in knowing who Harry was dating.

Royal authors Omid Scobey and Caroline Doran V. Searching for freedom, “Megan was disappointed that she was unable to meet Kate … but after she got on well with Harry’s brother, she didn’t think much about it.”

Meghan’s first encounter with Kate came months later, when she had the opportunity to talk to her for a “short” period.

The authors write, “Kate appears to have shown little interest” in finding out who Harry’s girlfriend is.

However, this wasn’t because Kate has a personal thing against Megan, “The Duchess is a very guarded person.”

The authors write that the Duchess of Cambridge moves in a small circle, eager to let in new people.

And the authors write that her friends now “are often the same ones who had her wedding day.”

Scooby and Durand write that Megan gave Kate a small late birthday gift that “helped break the ice, as did Megan Hadeel on twenty-month-old Charlotte.” The meeting ended up letting Kate know that she’s always welcome to call her if she needs anything.

However, Kate thought there was nothing in common between her and Megan, “other than the fact that they both lived in Kensington Palace.”