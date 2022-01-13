Joe Biden welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House

The NFL Champion visits the President of the United States



US President Joe Biden received a white shirt from the Pirates team with the red number 46 on the back – Biden is the 46th President of the United States of America.

Washington US President Joe Biden has welcomed players from the NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House. For the first time since 2017, a Super Bowl winner visited the official headquarters in Washington.







Star quarterback Tom Brady visited the White House with Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and unleashed some advice against former US President Donald Trump. Along with incumbent Joe Biden and several of his teammates, Brady looked back on the NFL football season that ended with a victory last February.

“Not a lot of people thought we could win. In fact, I think about 40 percent of people still don’t think we won,” said the 43-year-old. Several players burst out laughing when Biden replied, “I can talk.”

The two hinted at a large group of Republican voters who continue to follow Trump’s allegations and believe in widespread election fraud last year. On Tuesday, Brady also joked about Trump’s “Sleepy Joe” nickname, which Trump called Biden during his campaign. After leaving his mental high-profile in a game of the season suddenly dubbed “Sleepy Tom,” Brady complained: “Why are they doing this to me?”







Tuesday’s meeting was the first visit of a Super Bowl winner to the White House since 2017. Since Trump took office in 2016, such receptions by the controversial president have become a sensitive issue for major US sports teams.

Brady himself was considered one of the president’s prominent advocates during Trump’s 2015 election campaign, but later declined to support public opinion.

