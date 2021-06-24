Joe Biden fired the US border guard appointed by Donald Trump

President of the United States, Joe Biden



Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden fired Customs and Border Protection chief Rodney Scott, appointed during the term of former President Donald Trump. (2017-2021), the affected person reported this Wednesday.

In a message on his personal Facebook account, Rodney explained that he received a letter informing him of his “reset”.

He explained that the recipient of this type of letter usually has three options “transfer, reassign or withdraw” and that it is not a disciplinary action and does not have to give a reason.

“Merely the needs of the service motivate the reappointment so that the new management can put the person wanted in the position,” He said.

Following his announcement, Scott, who took office in February 2020, announced that he would remain in the position for approximately 60 days until the transition occurs.

Former US President Donald Trump and Rodney Scott at the border with Mexico

TV network CNN He expected Scott to be temporarily replaced in the position by what had hitherto been CBP deputy chief, Raul Ortiz.

Since Biden’s accession to the presidency last January, Scott, who appeared alongside Trump on several election occasions advocating the heavy hand of immigration during last November’s campaign, has been expected to be fired.

The crisis exploded with the arrival of large numbers of immigrants from the border with Mexico to Biden in the first months of his tenure.

In May alone, CBP detained more than 180,000 migrants at the southern border, the highest number recorded in a single month in the past two decades.

Biden tasked his deputy, Kamala Harris, with managing the immigration crisis at the end of March, although the arrival of illegal immigrants has not stopped increasing in recent months.

