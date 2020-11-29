Japan launches data transmission satellite to improve disaster response

59 mins ago Elena Rowse
Japan launches data transmission satellite to improve disaster response

Japan on Sunday launched a missile carrying two satellites, one operated by the government, to transmit data collected by reconnaissance satellites already in orbit, enabling faster and more informative communications when responding to natural disasters.

A photo taken on November 29, 2020 from the Kyodo News helicopter shows the launch of an H2A missile carrying a government satellite designed to transmit data collected by reconnaissance satellites already in orbit at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan. (Kyodo)

Related Coverage:

Japanese astronaut Noguchi says he’s still “adjusting” to life on the International Space Station

Japan begins launch of a satellite to remove space debris in March

SpaceX takes off with American and Japanese astronauts on board

The H2A missile, operated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. And the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 4:25 pm.

The satellites – a government data transmission satellite and JAXA optical data transmission satellite – entered their intended orbit after about 30 minutes.

The two satellites sit in the same unit and will share basic components such as the power supply and control systems.

“We will use satellites to fully collect information to further enhance the national security of our country and manage crises,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a statement.

The relay satellites will initially conduct test transmissions of data obtained by the fleet of information-gathering satellites, and send it back from their position in geostationary orbit by optical communication.

When in operation, it will help to overcome the problem that data can only be received for a limited time when each monitoring satellite has a direct line of sight with a receiver on the ground.

READ  PS5: The Console's Confirmed Limitations

By sending data, including images and other information, via relay satellites, transmissions can be made more flexibly and for a longer time than each monitoring satellite, JAXA said.

More Stories

Two MAGA vehicles participate in the Hermosa Beach Road crash, and the car swings up

9 hours ago Elena Rowse

Earth is 2,000 light-years away from the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole than previously thought

17 hours ago Elena Rowse

Black Friday & Electronic Security Camera Deals 2020: Consumer Shared Home Security Camera System Sales

1 day ago Elena Rowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The result of the Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce match broadcast live! Latest news: Dubois in hospital; undercard, Usyk title fight reaction

29 mins ago Dawn Davis

The lost London supermarket empire that rivaled Sainsbury’s

53 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Homeless people in London will be offered a two-week stay at the hotel over Christmas

55 mins ago Neville Carr

Parents of a battered young musician beaten to death say their lives ‘changed forever’

56 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Japan launches data transmission satellite to improve disaster response

59 mins ago Elena Rowse