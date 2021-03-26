Japan invites the President of the United States to the Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga He said he hoped to invite the US President Joe Biden to me JTokyo Olympics When I visit the United States next month.

Suga, who is due to head to the White House on April 9, has also said that he is ready to meet with the North Korean leader. Kim Jong Un He is ready to be reunited with his great sister Kim Yoo Young If he visited Japan during the games. But Suga did not say if he would invite either of them.

Asked by a member of Parliament if he would invite Biden, Suga replied: “Of course, I hope we do.”

The Tokyo Games Starting on July 23. It was postponed a year ago due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The organizers said a few days ago Foreign spectators will not be permitted.

In the Olympics and Paralympics, 15,400 athletes will participate and tens of thousands of officials, judges, special guests, dignitaries and the media will attend.

Suga will be the first foreign leader to meet Biden in person since he took office in January.

The authorities said that the prime minister and his delegation, who ranged from 80 to 90 people, will receive two doses of the Coronavirus vaccine before the trip. Biden and all of the White House employees who will receive them have already been vaccinated.

North Korea and its nuclear and missile programs will be high on the agenda of the talks when the two leaders meet in Washington next month.