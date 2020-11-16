Jack Black is performing a “WAP” dance to reveal the new TikTok video

Well, he got the “wet ass” part.

Jack Black is stirring up TikTok scandal with a silly, sun-kissed version of the “WAP” dance as performed by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in this summer’s hottest songs.

The comedian was photographed wearing only red Speedo bikini briefs around what appears to be a ski slope. During the 15-second video clip, the 51-year-old actor is literally heated up as he rolls, flips and punches his fists on the ground.

“Jumanji” actor’s gorgeous and brilliant performance has garnered nearly 23 million views On TikTok, Plus 85,000 other Twitter users Via Fandom.

While Cardi and Megan wrote a book called “WAP,” it is evident from the comments that Black gave the women a chance to get their money back, with viewers describing his choreography. “majesticAnd “treasure.”

“Realistically, Jack Black is one of the coolest people of all time. Let’s be real here, he’s amazing.” Fan tweeted.

“Jack Black is the hero we don’t deserve.” Another said.

However, Black’s art was simply too astonishing for some, according to one follower who saidOne of my favorite actors, but I need some bleach for my eyelids.

The “School of Rock” star is doing his best to keep fans entertained during the pandemic. Earlier this year, he gave a shirtless solo performance, donned a hat and cowboy boots, and kicked his heels to an upbeat electronic tune.