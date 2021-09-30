It is clear that Team USA beat Team Europe

NSThis is why the Ryder Cup is considered the biggest and most unusual game in golf. On Saturday, Americans Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger reached their first starting point before kick-off for the afternoon’s four-ball games to stir up the atmosphere in the crowd even more. In addition to making gestures to make the constant shouts of “USA!, USA!” Louder, the “Team USA” member threw cans of beer into the audience.

Two Tin Rolls returned to the players. Fans immediately chanted “Chug, chug, chug!” (Drink! Example!). The two world class professionals didn’t take long to ask. They gave the fans their wish. The two can treat themselves to alcohol. First, they paused for the second ‘session’ of the day – and there was also something for the home team to celebrate.

A clear win for Team USA

On Whistling Fjords in Haven (Wisconsin), after the first three rounds in the quad, the double version of golf, the hosts made a 9:3 lead, the most since 1979, since a European pick rather than Great Britain and Ireland compete against twelve of the best American professionals. When the four ball games ended in the evening, the Americans were leading 11:5.

Never before in the history of this prestigious duel has a team been able to make up for this deficiency. The Americans made the biggest comeback so far in 1999 and the Europeans in 2012, each of whom turned a 6:10 deficit into a success. This was out of the question in 2021: in the end, the Americans had a historic success with a ratio of 19:9. It was the team’s final victory in the modern era of the Ryder Cup. The match winner was the only 24-year-old Colin Morikawa, who brought success to the US team early on Sunday with their singles draw against Norway’s Victor Hovland.

“The world needs a party again”

The stage was already set for the perfect end to the American celebration. “The world needs another party and we are excited to be able to host it. The Ryder Cup is more than just a golf event. It’s a rock party, a Super Bowl event,” said Seth Waugh, CEO of PGA of America, which organizes this traditional competition in the United States. and golf in one.” In order to actively participate in the party, thousands of people were at the gates as early as 3:30 a.m. on the first two days, an hour and a half before they opened.

They all wanted to secure a seat in the huge grandstand that frames the first starting point like a horseshoe when the first teams take off just after seven. “You just have to look at this runway and only see red,” said Englishman Ian Poulter, describing the unusual feeling of seeing only the colors of the American hosts. Every now and then a few Euros-wearing blue and yellow supporters turned up, but they made up a small minority due to Europeans’ entry restrictions.



The spectators of the Ryder Cup always guarantee a special atmosphere: this year they are especially supportive of a team.

Only a few Irish and English people living in the US were seen among 40,000 fans daily, although they did shine for a brief period with a singing break on Saturday with English pro Paul Casey in the middle. And there was something lacking even the American commentators: “Euro fans” who greet each of their players with creative singing, most of whom train in British pubs.

The US PGA Championship is still holding the PGA Championship in September 2020 without fans. But that was out of the question for the Ryder Cup. Many Europeans, especially Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, have declared that they will not compete in the Ryder Cup without a spectator: “It is better to play in front of 40,000 Americans than to play in front of empty stands,” said the 32-year-old-old Northern Irishman. Because this prestigious competition thrives on fans supporting their teams with cheers and flag-waving cheers – while forgetting the gentle restraint that prevails in golf, and at times the so-called etiquette.

With only American fans cheering their players’ good strokes in Wisconsin, Irish captain Padraig Harrington experienced something entirely new: “Silence is golden. If you haven’t heard anything, I know my players have achieved something special. From the movie ‘Euro’ who wanted to bother them with shouts Booing, a gentleman like Jordan Jordan Spieth blamed the fans.

In addition, he was repeatedly warned that any mistreatment, insult, defamation or ridicule would be immediately punished by dismissal. But as American fans had had enough to celebrate, victory after victory in the Quartet, there was a lasting atmosphere of celebration. Your guys were so good that you didn’t have to pay much attention to the ‘Euro’.