Israel arrests 19 Palestinians from the West Bank, including a Hamas leader

Israeli security forces arrested, at dawn on Wednesday, 19 Palestinian citizens of the West Bank, after a raid and search operation, including the leader of “Hamas” movement Jamal al-Taweel.

The Prisoners Information Office said, “A special Israeli unit stormed the city of Al-Bireh and arrested the editor Sheikh Jamal Al-Taweel, a leader in Hamas, after several attempts to arrest him, including the arrest of his two sons, knowing that he is the father of the journalist captive, Bushra Al-Taweel, who is in administrative detention.”

In the same context, the Israeli security arrested the young Rami Hamdan, from the town of Beit Sira, west of Ramallah, and the young man, Saleh Siyagha, from the town of Silwad, to the east. They also raided the house of Anas Hammad in the town and wreaked havoc there.

The Israeli soldiers arrested the young men and boys Obeida Muhammad Thawabita, Ahmed Ali Taqatqa, Abd al-Rahman Taqatqa, and Youssef Jalal Taqatqa, from the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem. The two young men, Ali Raed Abayat, and Ahmed Muhammad Ubayat, from Bethlehem were also arrested.

In the city of Hebron, the soldiers arrested the two brothers, Bahaa El-Din and Omar Al-Nahnoush, from the Al-Kasara area in the south, and the young man, Muhammad Adel Al-Salaymeh, from the city.

In the town of “Kifl Haris” near Salfit, the Israelis arrested the young men, Ruwaid Al-Qaq, Yazan Marwan Bouzieh, and Omid Shaqour, as well as the young man, Rabie Nafia, from Shweikeh suburb in Tulkarm, and Ward Antari, from Surra village, west of Nablus.

In Jerusalem, the two young men, Basil Al-Husseini, and Jihad Badr were arrested.

