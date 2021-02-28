Iran rules out the idea of ​​holding talks with the European Union and the United States to reactivate the 2015 nuclear deal

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran on Sunday ruled out the possibility of an informal meeting with the United States and European powers to discuss ways to revive its 2015 nuclear deal, insisting that Washington should lift all its unilateral sanctions.

“Taking into consideration the recent actions and statements of the United States and the three European powers, Iran does not consider that this is the right time to hold an informal meeting with these countries, which was suggested by the European Union’s foreign policy coordinator,” a European Union spokesman said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saeed Khatibzadeh, according to Iranian media.

Iranian officials have said that Tehran is considering a proposal by European Union foreign policy coordinator Joseph Borrell to hold an informal meeting with other parties to the nuclear deal and the United States, which have re-imposed sanctions on Iran after President Donald Trump resigns from office. Agreement in 2018.

Iran and the new US administration of President Joe Biden have differed over who should take the first step to revive the accord.

Iran insists the United States should lift sanctions first, while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal, which it has gradually failed to comply with.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif outlined a possible scheme on February 1 to overcome the stalemate. (Written by Barissa Hafizi, edited by Kevin Levy, editor in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)