Inter, Pro Vercelli poker: Calhanoglu scored too سجل

APPIANO GENTILE (Como) – “ Inter continues to prepare for its first appearance in the Italian League , scheduled for Saturday, August 21 in San Siro against Genoa. At Suning . Training Center Combined training with Pro Vercelli 4-0 انتهى For the Nerazzurri Thanks to Goals from the brace of Brozovic, Calhanoglu and Molatere With this short press release published on their official website, the Nerazzurri FC presents the report of the friendly match played today by Simone Inzaghi’s team.

De Vrij: “Inter win and Inzaghi is ready”

“Simon Inzaghi She has so much to make available to us, He’s a coach coach“. Cozu Stefan de FregeThe Inter defender in an interview with Sky Sports talks about the new Nerazzurri coach. “There is a nice atmosphere with it, and everyone makes themselves ready to give their best – added the Dutchman, still talking about Inzaghi –. Lukaku? Romelu is very strongIt has made great strides in recent years. In general, even with Lautaro, Sanchez and Pinamonte, we have very strong attackersOn the goals of the upcoming tournament, de Vrij concluded: “We can’t wait to prove our value again. We are a winning team. We won the Scudetto and we should be aware of this and try to assert ourselves again“.