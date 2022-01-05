Findata: patient data in Finland

Findata: patient data in Finland
The capital, Helsinki

Finland has made a name for itself worldwide with its digital health system in recent years.


(Photo: dpa)

Düsseldorf Finland is often lauded as a model region when it comes to this patient data He goes. Information about the health of the population has been digitally collected there for a long time. electronic patient record There it is called “canta” and has been introduced over 20 years ago. In 2019, a law was passed allowing science to use data.

The private research hopes a lot of patient data. Swiss drugmaker Roche has announced that digital information about the disease’s course in real time could lead to new insights and better treatment. in a Germany is only public institutions like university hospitals in 2023 Planned Research Data Centers Eligible to apply.

