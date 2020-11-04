In Congressional District 30, incumbent Sherman bypasses the Red Daily News

Democrat Brad Sherman, a key player in the effort to impeach President Trump, surpassed Republican Mark Reid, actor, businessman and educator, in the race to represent the 30th congressional district, in the influential final results announced by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office on Tuesday, November 3.

The race for seats was a domestic example of the contradictions between Republicans and Democrats under Trump. Sherman and rival Reed said they could work across the aisle in split time. But these divisions separated them over the government’s role in dealing with the pandemic of black lives that matter to regulations put in place by Trump himself.

County: It stretches from Glendale and Burbank to Hidden Hills, including neighborhoods like Sherman Oaks and Porter Ranch along the way.

Position holder: The 65-year-old Sherman and Democrat was first elected to Congress in 1997, after an early career in accounting. He has worked on three main committees in the House of Representatives, including the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Financial Services Committee. His tenure was marked by priorities that include setting strong environmental standards, federal assistance for education, health care reform, and “Social Security and Medicare protection”. Behind his interest in foreign affairs was work against nuclear proliferation and the promotion of a fair foreign policy for the United States. He graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, and later holds a law degree from Harvard University. He is married to Lisa Kaplan Sherman and they have three daughters.

Challenger: Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, the 63-year-old Reed is a scion of the Mohawk and Apache tribes, with mixed German, English, Spanish and French, according to his biography. He studied architectural drafting at Pierce College in the 1970s, eventually moving into acting, management and small business. He capitalized on his management experience buying his first company at the age of 26. He has served on the boards of several companies, according to his résumé, where he cites his testimony about the consequences of merging media before the Federal Communications Commission. Reed, who is an avid farmer, is married to Nina and they have three adult children.