In Congressional District 30, incumbent Sherman bypasses the Red Daily News

14 mins ago Dawn Davis
In Congressional District 30, incumbent Sherman bypasses the Red Daily News

Democrat Brad Sherman, a key player in the effort to impeach President Trump, surpassed Republican Mark Reid, actor, businessman and educator, in the race to represent the 30th congressional district, in the influential final results announced by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office on Tuesday, November 3.

The race for seats was a domestic example of the contradictions between Republicans and Democrats under Trump. Sherman and rival Reed said they could work across the aisle in split time. But these divisions separated them over the government’s role in dealing with the pandemic of black lives that matter to regulations put in place by Trump himself.

County: It stretches from Glendale and Burbank to Hidden Hills, including neighborhoods like Sherman Oaks and Porter Ranch along the way.

Position holder: The 65-year-old Sherman and Democrat was first elected to Congress in 1997, after an early career in accounting. He has worked on three main committees in the House of Representatives, including the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Financial Services Committee. His tenure was marked by priorities that include setting strong environmental standards, federal assistance for education, health care reform, and “Social Security and Medicare protection”. Behind his interest in foreign affairs was work against nuclear proliferation and the promotion of a fair foreign policy for the United States. He graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, and later holds a law degree from Harvard University. He is married to Lisa Kaplan Sherman and they have three daughters.

More Stories

The displacement is getting into trouble with Atlanta voters

4 hours ago Dawn Davis

Lindsay Graham wins a fourth state in South Carolina by defeating Jaime Harrison

8 hours ago Dawn Davis

Alise Galvin and incumbent Don Young are competing for a second time for Alaska’s only seat in the US House of Representatives

12 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

In Congressional District 30, incumbent Sherman bypasses the Red Daily News

14 mins ago Dawn Davis

Coronavirus: The COVID Vaccine Strike “small opportunity” will be ready before Christmas, said Oxford Vaccine Chief | UK News

3 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Karwa Chauth 2020: 5 traditional jewelery pieces women can wear to embrace traditions and customs with modernity

3 hours ago Neville Carr

The asteroid lagging behind Mars could actually be the stolen twin of our moon

3 hours ago Marsh Tyler

The Republican candidate leads in the race for the 67th state representative

3 hours ago Marsh Tyler