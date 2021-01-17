“I am trapped in a room without ventilation”

A really bad start to 2021 for the tennis world. Due to the positive cases that some people are traveling to Australia on two planes, players on board the flight must now spend 14 days in solitary confinement with no training opportunity, rendering the previous preparation completely useless.

In fact, there is very little time left for the Australian Open, scheduled for February 8: The next few days have been crucial for the tennis players who will fight for their first Grand Slam in scorching heat in Melbourne within a month of the season to win.

Padosa: “Those weren’t the rules.”

Among the people who were on the flight from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne – and whose second case had a positive case – was Spanish Paula Padosa, who is currently ranked 70 in the world.

Paula was born in 1997 and reached the last 16 of the Roland Garros tournament, defeating Katrina Kozlova, Sloan Stevens and Jelena Ostapenko before losing in straight sets to German Laura Siegmund.

The Spanish commented on the situation on Twitter with the following: “In the beginning, the rule was limited to those who were in a section of the level of the person who was tested positive, to be subject to quarantine.

Not the whole plane. It is not right to change the rules at the last minute. It’s not fair to stay in a room without windows or ventilation. Badusa then started a live Instagram feed with Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (also on the same plane) to discuss and answer questions.

In Melbourne, the Spanish tennis player played the most in the second round: it happened last year when she defeated Johanna Larson before losing to Petra Kvitova 7-5 7-5. Kostyuk is 18, now 99.

A place in the WTA rankings and already participated in this tournament in Abu Dhabi in 2021, where she was defeated in two sets by Veronica Kudermetova in the semi-finals.