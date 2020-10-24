Hurricane Center: Probably a tropical depression, you should keep an eye out for Florida

Predictors say 80 percent of development opportunities will occur within 48 hours

Boca Raton, Florida (BocaNewsNow.com) – The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a tropical system that has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression within 48 hours and a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression within 5 days. Next name: Zeta. The system is marked with the “red x” you see on the official hurricane center map above.

Predictor calls early on Saturday morning say “The interests in western Cuba, the Florida Keys and South Florida must monitor the progress of this disruption.”

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Sat Oct 24 2020 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Epsilon, located over the west-central Atlantic a couple of hundred miles northeast of Bermuda. 1. Satellite and surface observations indicate that a broad area of low pressure has redeveloped just south of Grand Cayman Island. Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to increase in organization, and environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for further development. A tropical depression will likely form during the next day or two while the low drifts toward the northwest or north. The system could move near western Cuba by Sunday and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Interests in western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and southern Florida should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, southern Florida, the Florida Keys, and the northwestern Bahamas through the weekend and into early next week. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.

