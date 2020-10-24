3 of the largest wildfires in Colorado history occurred in 2020

1 hour ago Dawn Davis

On Thursday, Rocky Mountain National Park was closed to visitors after a turbulent fire in the east jumped into the continental divide and burned in the west side of the park.

The fire led to forced evictions on Thursday in parts of Estes Park, a town of 6,000 people in the Rocky Mountains. Residents of the small town of Grand Lake were ordered to leave on Wednesday as the fires continued to burn.

There are some concerns that the flames will merge into a single fire, but Noel Livingston, East Fire Leader, said he doesn’t see that happening now.

“But it is possible,” he said during a press briefing Thursday. Colorado. “And definitely this year has been one of those years where it seems that those low-potential events are occurring at a high rate. A fire of this magnitude is moving at this point in October is a very low event in terms of what we expect and this happened. So, I don’t want to say that it cannot be. Happening. But at the moment, it doesn’t look like it will. “

The Pine Gulch fire, which was once the largest wildfire in the state before its magnitude exceeded the Cameron Peak fires and the annoying fires of the East, is the only major fire this year that has been 100% contained. The fires burned just over 139,000 acres before full containment on September 24. The fire started on July 31.

Download NBC News app For breaking news and politics

California is also experiencing an unprecedented bushfire season, with more than 4 million acres burned this year. The state is currently battling 19 forest fires, 12 of which are still a major accident, according to A. Thursday update By California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

READ  NBA Finals - LeBron James vs Jimmy Butler touches history

Parts of Northern California remain under red flag warnings.

More than 450,000 acres are currently burning in Colorado, according to Colorado. Experts say climate change and the accumulation of dead and arid prairie plants have contributed to this year’s fires in the West.

Photo: Minyvonne BurkeMinivon Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

More Stories

Maria Bell is head of the Skate America short show, looking forward to the biggest win of her career

5 hours ago Dawn Davis

Amar’e Stoudemire joins the Brooklyn Nets as assistant coach under former teammate Steve Nash, reports

9 hours ago Dawn Davis

Trump announces that Israel and Sudan have agreed to normalize relations

13 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 of the largest wildfires in Colorado history occurred in 2020

1 hour ago Dawn Davis

A Michigan man accidentally buys two lottery tickets and wins $ 1 million twice

4 hours ago Marsh Tyler

The classic character returns to form Ghostface in first ‘Scream 5’ appearance

4 hours ago Neville Carr

NASA collected a sample from the asteroid Bennu, but some of it is leaking into space

4 hours ago Marsh Tyler

The Big Rocky Road is back in football

4 hours ago Marsh Tyler