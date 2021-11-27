Huawei Watch GT3 on pre-order (Huawei FreeBuds 4i headphones are offered as a bonus): Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Huawei Watch GT3 is the latest smartwatch from the Chinese company. You can find it on pre-order in the offer of the largest Romanian online store.

Huawei Watch GT3 Active 46mm – 1199 lei;

Huawei Watch GT3 Elite Edition 46mm – 1499 lei;

Huawei Watch GT3 Stylish 42mm Watch – 1199 lei;

Huawei Watch GT3 Elegant Edition Gold de 42 mm – 1399 lei.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i headphones are offered as a bonus on any smartwatch.

The 42mm model has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, weighs 35 grams, without a strap. The 46mm model sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and weighs 42.6 grams, without a strap.

Both smartwatches have an ARM Cortex-M processor, 32MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. Autonomy is up to 7 days for the 42mm model and up to 14 days for the 46mm model.

It includes a speaker + microphone and calls can be taken from the smart watch. I understand that they also brought an app store here, but I don’t expect them to provide who knows how many interesting apps (from what I tested in Watch 3 And Watch 3 Pro). The site is dual band via A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, GALILEO and QZSS. There are a lot of sensors and a lot of sports that recognize and record data.

They’ve also brought in the rotating crown for more precise control (taken from the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro). I will probably test them by the end of the year and come back with more information.