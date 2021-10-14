Huawei announces the launch of the HUAWEI MatePad 11..Specifications

Huawei launched its new HUAWEI MatePad 11 series of tablets, which is perfect in function and design, enabling it to handle all daily tasks efficiently and smoothly, thanks to Huawei’s full screen display, multiple connectivity options as well as many features enjoyed by the device.

HUAWEI MatePad 11 details

1- The HUAWEI MatePad 11 features a number of distributed technologies to pool resources from many high-end devices such as monitor and laptop, while integrating the capabilities required to create a single super device that gives a futuristic, smart and revolutionary office experience.

Seamless connection between compatible devices

It gives seamless connection between compatible devices in the same group, and it has become more and easier than ever to connect multiple devices, as the control panel allows users to simply drag an icon representing a device at the last stage of establishing a connection between them.

Create illustrations

– The mirror can be placed with the reflection of content by the laptop on the tablet, and it can act as an input device for signing documents and creating illustrations, and the Extend mode allows the tablet to work as an additional screen.

Four speakers

1- The device comes with four speakers to deliver exceptional sounds.

2- The device has been certified by TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, which helps with comfort and higher protection for eyesight.

Pleasant writing experience

1- The HUAWEI M-Pencil is designed with a beautiful new hexagon shape to complement the integrated experience of the HUAWEI MatePad 11.

2- Giving the new pen a more comfortable grip and a distinctive and enjoyable writing experience with a high-precision pressure gauge, which makes it resistant to temperature changes that cause the pen to drift.