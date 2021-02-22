How to make video call on WhatsApp Web, up to 50 people

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Video calling feature is on The WhatsAppGenerally, this can only be done in both directions by calling a single contact number such as those available on cell phones. But it turns out that there is also a way to make a WhatsApp web video call which can hold more than 50 people.

Video calls can be made on WhatsApp Web especially if the user has a Facebook account, and this feature will be active and integrated with Messenger Room on Facebook.

How to make a video call on WhatsApp Web

Reporting from the official WhatsApp page, here’s how to easily make video calls on WhatsApp without downloading the app.







Open the WhatsApp web page https://web.whatsapp.com/. Enter individual or group chat rooms. Click the section icon in the lower left corner of the window, and select “Room.” The user will be directed to Messenger and select “Continue on Messenger”. After that, the user is redirected to Web Messenger and clicked “Continue.” Choose “try”. At this point, the user is asked to create a forum name, to provide a link link. Copy and paste the attached link and send it to the individual or group who will join the video call. Click ‘Submit’ The users will automatically call each other with the relevant contact for WhatsApp web video call.

Not only that, the user-created video call link can be copied and shared again via WhatsApp chat to invite other contacts who want to join.

How to make a video call on WhatsApp Web (Photo: CNNIndonesia / Asfahan Yahsyi)

Join the forum as an invitation

To quote from the official WhatsApp website, if a user is asked to join a forum as an invitation, just follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp Open the individual or group chat room where the user receives a link. Click the invitation link The user will be asked to choose whether to open the link on the phone browser or the Messenger app. After selecting one of the options, the user will be redirected from WhatsApp to the Messenger app or the Messenger website on the mobile browser. If you do not have a Facebook account, you will need to enter your name and review the instructions provided. If prompted, click “Try” Click “Join as (Name)” or “Join as Guest”, please note that the forum creator must be present to initiate the call.

Facebook’s terms will apply because Messenger is a separate app and website. The forums take place outside of WhatsApp and the video chat on Forum Messenger is not end-to-end encrypted. Please note that the:

If the user is using the Messenger app, they need to install the latest version. If not, you will be prompted to update the app.

If you are not signed into Messenger, you will need to log in with your Facebook account.

Although the ease of making video calls on WhatsApp on the web is for Facebook owners, not having this account can still try it.

(avd / fjr)





[Gambas:Video CNN]





