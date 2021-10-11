Sometimes we try to not want certain people to see our WhatsApp status. And we want to hide it from colleagues or colleagues in the contacts. And through this article, we will learn how to hide WhatsApp status from specific people in your contacts with ease. It is known that the WhatsApp application through which you can share your daily moments to your contacts, and your status remains visible to others for 24 hours, and anyone of your contacts can see your status.

How to hide WhatsApp status from specific people in your contacts

But there is a feature in the WhatsApp application that enables you to choose the contacts you want to hide the status from, and you can also choose the contacts with whom you want to share the status only, so let’s know that in detail.

Whatsapp Hide View Status

Sometimes you want to share your WhatsApp status but a particular contact doesn’t want to see that status, you start wondering how to hide WhatsApp status from specific people in your contacts with simple and easy steps, without blocking the person you want to hide status about it, and you can do it by following several easy steps.

Steps to Hide View Status

Start to open an app what’s up your. Then click on the Settings button. Choose the Account option from Settings. Then go to privacy Then click on Status.

You will be presented with several options: