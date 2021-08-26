“How do you become a Mexican?” asks the new UK ambassador to Mexico.





UK Embassy in Mexico Presents its new owner, Jonathan Benjamin, who has 35 years of diplomatic experience arrives in this country to further strengthen relations Bilateral cooperation He does so by inviting all Mexicans to contribute to this relationship.

In a video posted on social media, Benjamin introduces himself as the new ambassador and talks a little about the UK’s diplomatic experience in countries like Ghana and Chile, while making a very special request to Mexico: How does one become a Mexican?, indicates the end of his presentation.

“#OJOAQUÍ @JonBenjamin19 has two very important requests for you,” the embassy shares via Twitter, to which some users have already begun responding with suggestions to “transform” it into Mexican; “First of all, you have to learn the difference between a sauce that spits and a sauce that doesn’t, this knowledge is very basic,” explains one netizen.

Other answers refer to quesadilla with cheese, “Diplomatic visit” to a symbolic taco shop in Mexico City, and even understand the term “in a small amount” As being able to think of another Mexican. “I really wanted to hear him say the first thing he said “guess”Someone else concludes in his answer.

