Hoover Raum: More than 200 new injuries – Hof

Incidence values ​​for seven days (calculation according to RKI):

Hof District: 603.0 (new cases in the past seven days: 570)

Hof: 925.33 (new cases in the last 7 days: 418)

Vaccinations:

Since vaccination began, a total of 112655 people have been fully vaccinated in Hooverland*. To date, 86,659 booster vaccines have been administered*. Initial vaccinations were given to 11,449*. The vaccination rate of complete vaccinations is 80.11% of the total population. The proportion of those vaccinated with boosters is 61.62 percent. The rate of primary vaccinations is 78.4 percent.

* (Through vaccination centers and family doctor offices)

The following vaccination options without an appointment:

Sunday 30/01/2022

– Döhlau OT Tauperlitz, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Dr. Krause (in Ascher Str.1)

– Hoop, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at S-Hoope Training, Dr. Shoemaker (August Mohlstrasse 62)

Monday 01/31/2022

– Hof, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at MVZ Hochfranken, Dr. Khoury (Heiligengrabstr. 16)

– Bad Steben, from 11 am to 5 pm in Klenzebau (opposite the entrance to the Bad Steben thermal baths; Badstraße 31)

All other vaccination options in: https://www.impfung-hoferland.de/

Bayern:

The number of coronavirus infections in Bavaria and the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in the LGL can be found at: www.lgl.bayern.de/gesundheit/infektionsschutz/infektionskrankheiten_a_z/coronavirus/karte_coronavirus/index.htm#kennzahlen

Current key figures related to Bavaria:

– Number of hospitalized cases in the last 7 days: 685

Seven-day hospitalization rate (per 100,000 population): 5.2

– Intensive care unit occupancy by confirmed cases of Covid 19: 317

An overview of hospitalization at Hofer Land can be found at: www.landkreis-hof.de/coronavirus-wir-informieren/

Measures currently applied under: https://www.landkreis-hof.de/aktuelle-regelungen/.