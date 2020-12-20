Holland BANS is banning travel to the country as authorities scramble to contain an aggressive new strain of Covid-19

BRITS was banned today from traveling to the Netherlands as the UK revealed a new strain of Covid-19.

Boris Johnson Last night Christmas was canceled for millions of Britons Telling them to “stay local” amid fears that the alternative could spread as fast as 70 percent.

5 Passengers were spotted at Heathrow this morning as the Netherlands announced a travel ban for those from the United Kingdom Credit: Rex Features

The prime minister slapped new level 4 crackdowns in London, southeast and eastern England, admitting “bitter regret” at the family gatherings.

And in what would be the first of many countries to take the step, the Dutch government announced just hours later that all flights from the UK had been banned from entering the Netherlands.

And she said in a statement: “Waiting for more information and an explanation of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, the Institute of Public Health recommends the need to limit the introduction of this viral strain from the United Kingdom as much as possible, by limiting or controlling the movement of passengers.”

And she continued: “In the coming days, she will discuss, in close cooperation with other member states of the European Union, possibilities of further restricting virus imports from the United Kingdom.”

The ban is in effect from 5 AM Sunday through January 1.

It is understood that the new variant of the Coronavirus has spread to at least two other countries, The Telegraph reported.

The Netherlands is under lockdown for five weeks through mid-January with schools and all non-essential stores closed to slow the virus’s escalation.

Europe – the epicenter of the epidemic earlier this year – is again seeing increased cases as officials fear an explosion of infections after the Christmas holidays as families gather.

Boris Johnson last night introduced the new measures in the UK, amid fears that hospitals would be overwhelmed if the new strain got out of control.

Traveling and family mixing are forbidden from the day under New restrictions higher level – With families elsewhere they are only allowed to form one-day Christmas bubbles on December 25 itself.

5 Christmas travelers wait in line beside the large lit Christmas tree at Heathrow Airport as many people prepare to leave before the government announces the Category 4 restrictions. Credit: Rex Features

5 Boris Johnson canceled Christmas for millions of Britons Credit: Getty-Paul

Zones in new level 4 starting at midnight Kent

Buckinghamshire

Berkshire

Saree (except for Waverly)

Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings neighborhoods

All 32 London boroughs and the City of London.

Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes, Lawton, Peterborough

Hertfordshire

Essex (except for Colchester, Outsford and Tendering).

Scotland also banned travel from England last night – Wells fell in Class 4 Restrictions in the middle of the night.

Yet thousands of Londoners I fled the capital last night after the announcement.

The city’s stations were said to resemble “war zones” as locals left the city before the strict new Level 4 lockdown took effect at midnight.

Professor Chris Whitty pleaded with people to stay home yesterday evening when the rules were revealed, warning: “If you’ve packed a bag, unpack it.”

As hours passed, there were long lines of traffic on the roads outside London and chaotic crowds at railway stations as people fled to avoid the new brutal restrictions.

At St. Pancras station, hundreds of people were photographed dashing toward the barricades to board trains leaving the capital.

Similar frantic scenes were filmed at Paddington Station and Kings Cross.

Last night, the British reacted angrily to the news of the Christmas cancellation, with millions already making their plans Bombing food, drink, and gifts.

Many have turned to social media to vent their anger.

One devastated user said, “I’m sorry but my family has spent money on food for my family who will all come in the next few days. I see my family twice a year and I’m totally frustrated because I can’t explain how discomforting and anxious it is. This is disheartening.”