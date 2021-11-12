He renewed unlimited support for Chinese sovereignty

Archive photo Corner stone

The Beijing government today renewed its “unlimited support” for Havana in its right to protect its national sovereignty, rejecting any kind of interference in its internal affairs, and called on the United States to lift the economic, financial and trade embargo imposed on the island.

This was reported by the Cuban news agency Prensa Latina.

In this regard, Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told the agency that China supports Cuba in its search for a development path compatible with its situation, allowing it to improve the well-being of the population.

He added that China opposes the repeated US policy of imposing sanctions and interfering in the purely internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of freedom, human rights and democracy.

Wang then urged Washington to manage bilateral relations with Havana in accordance with the United Nations Charter and general legislation, listen to the international community and immediately and completely lift sanctions.

With the remarks of the Chinese spokesperson, Prinsa Latina finally noted that “China joins various countries and organizations in the world that renounce sabotage and demonstrations and call for intervention in the largest of the Antilles.”

SDA