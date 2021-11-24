“Guidos Deko Queen”: Repeat online and on TV

How did Wednesday (November 24, 2021) go with “Guidos Deko Queen”? You can find the answer here: All the information about the repetition of “Tone on Tone – immerse yourself in your room in a modern world of color! Day 3: Lotte” online in the media library and on TV, as well as all upcoming TV appointments from “Guidos Deko Queen” .

On Wednesday (November 24, 2021) another episode of “Guidos Deko Queen” was shown on TV at 4:00 PM. You can’t watch “Guidos Deko Queen” with “Tone on Tone – Immerse your room in a modern world of color!, Day 3: Lotte”, but you sure still want to watch the show? here can Fox-Media Library TV Now will come in handy. There you will find many TV shows to broadcast online as VOD after they are broadcast. As a rule, you will find the program in the media library after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs. Unfortunately, there will be no iteration on Vox’s classic TV for the time being.

“Guidos Deko Queen” on TV: This is “Tone on Tone – Immerse your room in a modern world of color! Day 3: Lotte”

He knows his way around fabrics, patterns and shopping spree: Germany’s most successful fashion designer and “shopping queen” expert Guido Maria Kretschmer. In his new show he chose “Guidos Deko Queen”. It is used for tampering, screwing, painting and decorating. Guido assigns a logo to each episode, then two hobby decorators have to appear in direct competition and under time pressure with the best decorating skills. (Source: Vox, submitted via FUNKE Program Guides)

“Guidos Deko Queen” on TV: a snapshot of all the information

in a: Fox

Type: decoswab

year of production: 2021

Long: 60 minutes

in high definition: Yes

All episodes of “Guidos Deko Queen” on TV

You can find out when and where you can watch other episodes of “Guidos Deko Queen” here:

Episode title(s) Series episode date time sender Duration Harmonious tone – immerse your room in a modern world of color! , 4: Leah 25.11.2021 4:00 pm. VOX 60 minutes Harmonious tone – immerse your room in a modern world of color! Fifth day: Michelle 26.11.2021 4:00 pm. VOX 60 minutes take place! Make yourself and your guests comfortable this fall day one: Michele 29.11.2021 4:00 pm. VOX 60 minutes take place! Make yourself and your guests comfortable this fall Day Two: Tania 30.11.2021 4:00 pm. VOX 60 minutes take place! Make yourself and your guests comfortable this fall Day 3: Corinne 1.12.2021 4:00 pm. VOX 60 minutes

(Information for season and episode numbers is provided by relevant broadcasters and may differ from designation in official episode guides)

