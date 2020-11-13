‘Grey’s Anatomy’ features a surprising comeback at its season premiere

Derek Shepherd made actor Patrick Dempsey a shocking comeback at the season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC, sending longtime viewers into a frenzy Thursday night over the return of the deceased character.

For those who missed it, the two-hour episode was a catch-up and introduction to the world of “Grey’s Anatomy” amid the Coronavirus.

The epidemiological parts of the episode were set in April 2020, just weeks after the global health emergency that in real life halted production of the series again in March, before they could finish filming the final episodes of their season.

In the episode, Meredith Gray (Eileen Pompeo) spends most of her time in all-out personal protective clothing and treats patients in the Covid ward of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. At the end of the episode, another doctor finds Meredith collapsing in the parking lot.