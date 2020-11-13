‘Grey’s Anatomy’ features a surprising comeback at its season premiere
Derek Shepherd made actor Patrick Dempsey a shocking comeback at the season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC, sending longtime viewers into a frenzy Thursday night over the return of the deceased character.
Before more information about her condition is clarified, the action shifts ashore, with Meredith standing watching the waves. As her voice ends, she hears a voice calling her name and turns around to see her dead husband standing on the beach, waving his arms.
Dempsey’s character was killed in Season 11 and has only been seen in archive footage since then.
A preview of next week’s episode hints that there will be more to see than Meredith and Derek meet on screen, but it doesn’t do much to clarify its context. Is it a dream of a zombie? A near death experience? hallucination? To be determined.
Pompeo was careful about appearing after the episode on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” But they said it was rewarding to compile it because they knew viewers would “freak out.”
“Grey’s Anatomy” is airing Thursday on ABC.