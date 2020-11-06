Gov. Kate Brown announces a two-week ‘pause’ of social activities in select counties to slow the spread of the coronavirus

Governor Kate Brown will announce on Friday a two-week “pause” of social activities in at least five Oregon counties as part of a renewed campaign to slow the spread of the coronavirus, warning that tighter restrictions are needed without progress.

The pause takes effect Wednesday and will continue the day before Thanksgiving.

Among other things, it prohibits visits in long-term care facilities; Encourages home work; Establishes new capacity limits in restaurants for 50 people, including customers and employees; He recommends not gathering with people outside your household, or limiting group sizes to six Oregonians who actually congregate.

The temporary hold will apply to Multnomah, Marion, Jackson, Malheur and Omatela counties. It could also apply to Washington counties, Clackamas, Lynn, Baker and Union counties, depending on the number of an individual’s cases that will be reviewed early next week.

“This is supposed to be a wake-up call for people,” said Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Brown.

He added, “If we do not see the numbers trend down, other closures will be imminent.”

Oregon over the past week recorded more cases of the coronavirus than at any time since the start of the epidemic, with an average of 578 cases per day, including a record 805 cases on Thursday. Active hospitalizations and the test-positive rate are also at record highs.

The troubling path was evident for weeks. But Oregon still records fewer cases and deaths per capita than almost any other state.

“We want to move before we see those other types of numbers here,” Boyle said.

The temporary suspension will apply to counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 people over a period of two weeks, or more than 60 cases over the same period for counties with a population of less than 30,000 people.

Rachel Banks, the director of public health for the Oregon Health Authority, said she believes the stoppage would be effective in slowing the spread – if Oregonians respond to directions.

“We have seen how these kinds of measures have stopped spreading,” she said.

Brown and Oregon Health Authority officials will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. This post will be updated.

– Brad Schmidt