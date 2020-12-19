Google’s Blob Opera lets anyone easily compose a beautiful melody

2 hours ago Elena Rowse
After a stressful year, we’re now in a slump of 2020. The holidays are here somehow, and whether you’re out of work, stuck indoors after a snowstorm, or stuck indoors – you might get bored. If you are bothered by Cyberpunk 2077Bugs or watched a lot Back off That you can’t even look at pastries anymore, here’s a suggestion: Opera Blob.

It reads correctly: Blob Opera. Machine Learning Experience Powered by David Lee In collaboration with Google Arts and Culture, Blob Opera lets you compose or sing your own opera with the help of four dots: Purple, Bass; Teal, green tenor, miso-soprano. The Red Soprano. The tutorial shows you how to change both pitch and vowels singed by dots, all controlled by the higher sounds – the soprano. You can even have funky and muted bands.

Four opera singers – Tenor Christian Joel, Bass Frederick Tong, Mezzo-Soprano Joanna Gamble, and Soprano Olivia Dotney – recorded 16 hours of singing for the trial. Machine learning chose what an opera usually looks like, making it possible for someone without any musical training to make the blobs sing what sounds like a very decent opera.

If you’re not in the mood for composing and just want to hear some excellent opera singing, there’s good news: swap out the evergreen tree in the lower right to hear the blobs sing festive songs.

Photo: screenshot: Google

The list includes classics like “Silent Night” and “O Come all Ye Faithful”. The dots don’t sing the lyrics, but the songs still sound lovely coming out of these weird hues. It’ll make you feel the spirit of the holiday in the year you most need it. Even if this is not the case, Blob Opera is a lot more fun than the rest of the internet.

