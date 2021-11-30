Google Payment Rule Change: Online Payers Should Pay Attention Here; Google rules will change from January 1 – Marathi News | From January 1, 2022, Google’s rules for online payments by ATM or credit card will change

google browser (Google) Follow the instructions given by the Reserve Bank. This will have a direct impact on people making online payments. new laws The Google All services such as Google Ads, YouTube, Google Play Store and Money Changing Services will be affected. This will make it important for everyone to know the new Google rules.

The Reserve Bank of India said it would not allow Google to launch banking services. Still millions of people on google Make transactions through whom they also pay for their services. As a result, effective January 1, 2022, Google will no longer store your HTML or credit card information. This will prevent you from seeing your card number. Nor will the expiration date appear. Earlier, the customer was making the payment by ignoring the card’s CVV number and subsequent OTP password. Now the customer has to pay the same card number and expiration date.

The RBI was ordered not to save card details to secure sensitive information. If you are using a Visa or MasterCard, you will need your authorization to save the card details in the new format.

If you use a RuPay, American Express, Discover, or Diners Card, Google will be able to keep this card information with you until December 31. The new format does not apply to this card. As a result, from January 1, you will always have to make a transaction by entering the number manually.

