Good morning from the stock exchange July 20 2021

(Teleborsa) – Black day for the New York Stock Exchange, which is sinking 2.09%; Along the same lines, large-scale sales onWhich closed today at 14549.09 points. discount forDecreased by 0.96%, it closed trading at 27,388.2 points. Closes at parityWhich proposes +0.14% on the final and deposits the exchanges at 14992.9 points.

Buying is common in European stock lists, with the FTSE MIB Which recorded the same positive performance of the old continent. well bought Frankfurt, which is a sharp rise of 0.77%; Moves to positive territory London, an increase of 0.93%; Paris It rose 0.91%.

Sector highlights in Piazza Avari Raw materials It shows +2.02% over the previous one. Fantastic on the upside ratsWhich rose dramatically by 4.32%.

US oil inventories are due to trade tomorrow afternoon. The US still expects the release of jobless claims scheduled for Thursday. In the UK, markets are waiting for retail sales on Friday.

