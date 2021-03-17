Godzilla VS. Kong, a new poster is online

On the one hand, expectations are increasing for the movie that will see two of the most famous characters in the entertainment world. King Kong , On the other hand Godzilla In an unlawful fight. In the last few hours Dolby Cinema She released a new movie poster that increased viewers’ curiosity even more.

Godzilla VS. Kong, il poster su Instagram

Godzilla VS. Hong It is one of the most anticipated titles at the moment, thanks to a series of trailers that featured the first adrenaline-pumping scenes, in the cast we find Alexander Skarsgard (Photo), Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Terry Henry, Sean Oguri, Elsa Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Dimian Bashir.

A few hours ago Dolby Cinema Share a new poster for the movie in which King Kong and Godzilla control the city from above. This is the message written in the commentary on the post: “Be a witness to all events as you are transported to the battle center.”

The shot got an excellent response instantly, to the point where it currently counts over 4,000 likes.