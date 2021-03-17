Godzilla VS. Kong, a new poster is online

On the one hand, expectations are increasing for the movie that will see two of the most famous characters in the entertainment world. King Kong, On the other hand Godzilla In an unlawful fight. In the last few hours Dolby Cinema She released a new movie poster that increased viewers’ curiosity even more.
Godzilla VS. Hong It is one of the most anticipated titles at the moment, thanks to a series of trailers that featured the first adrenaline-pumping scenes, in the cast we find Alexander Skarsgard (Photo), Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Terry Henry, Sean Oguri, Elsa Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Dimian Bashir.
A few hours ago Dolby Cinema Share a new poster for the movie in which King Kong and Godzilla control the city from above. This is the message written in the commentary on the post: “Be a witness to all events as you are transported to the battle center.”
The shot got an excellent response instantly, to the point where it currently counts over 4,000 likes.
After a postponement due to the health emergency associated with the spread of the Coronavirus (The private – Updates – the map) Which included a series of slips for the seventh art world, and the film will make its arrival in the USA cinemas and on HBO Max On March 31.
The movie is the fourth title in the universe Monster Fresh That raked in hundreds of millions of dollars on previous titles. Actually, in 2014 Godzilla It has earned over half a billion dollars at the international box office, on the same following wavelength Kong: Skull Island, Also a big hit for Godzilla II – King of Monsters That surpassed $ 380,000,000 in 2019.