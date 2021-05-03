GitHub blocks Google’s new “FLoC” advertising technology – GIGAZINE







It turns out that GitHub, a software development platform, blocks “FLoC,” which Google is developing as a new advertising mechanism that does not use third-party cookies.

FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) is a new advertising mechanism created by Google to continue targeted advertising while avoiding the use of third-party cookies due to new data protection regulations in the European Union. FLoC classifies users into groups of thousands and does targeted ads based on the interests of each group, so Google claims it does not violate personal privacy.

However, in reality, it has been criticized by many people, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, for being able to identify individuals from different types of information.

In such an influx, the software development platform GitHub is also on “github.io”HTTP Response HeaderI found that “Permissions Policy: Interest – Cohort =” () has been added to exclude the server from FLoC analysis.

PreviouslyInternet BrowserbraveorViValdi、WordPressMention etc. They are against FLoC, and GitHub will be added here.