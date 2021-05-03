GitHub blocks Google’s new “FLoC” advertising technology – GIGAZINE

It turns out that GitHub, a software development platform, blocks “FLoC,” which Google is developing as a new advertising mechanism that does not use third-party cookies.
GitHub Pages: Permissions – Policy: Interest – Cohort = () Header added to all site pages – GitHub Changelog
https://github.blog/changelog/2021-04-27-github-pages-permissions-policy-interest-cohort-header-added-to-all-pages-sites/
GitHub FLoC | Inside Dev – April 28, 2021
https://inside.com/campaigns/inside-dev-2021-04-28-27579/sections/233788
FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) is a new advertising mechanism created by Google to continue targeted advertising while avoiding the use of third-party cookies due to new data protection regulations in the European Union. FLoC classifies users into groups of thousands and does targeted ads based on the interests of each group, so Google claims it does not violate personal privacy.
However, in reality, it has been criticized by many people, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, for being able to identify individuals from different types of information.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation points out that the “FLoC” Google plans to introduce is GIGAZINE’s worst
In such an influx, the software development platform GitHub is also on “github.io”HTTP Response HeaderI found that “Permissions Policy: Interest – Cohort =” () has been added to exclude the server from FLoC analysis.
PreviouslyInternet BrowserbraveorViValdi、WordPressMention etc. They are against FLoC, and GitHub will be added here.
