Giro d’Italia, the fifth stage with the Autumn Festival

Shocking photos at the fifth stage of the 104 Giro d'Italia:

Several dangerous falls overwhelmed the 177 km section from Moderna to Cattolica.

Spaniard Mikel Landa was particularly badly injured: the veteran of the Bahrain Victorious team, who was previously 15th in the overall classification, collided with the racing director a few kilometers from the end who wanted to point out things on the road.

Shock moment: Landa lay there for a long time after the collision, couldn’t get up on her own and was finally rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Mikel Landa had to be promoted to the hospital after his fall © Ray 2

Giro d’Italia: The Autumn Festival overshadows the fifth stage

“He was in pain, we are not sure if he broke his collarbone or his wrist,” said Bahraini sports director Franco Bellezotti in an interview with Landa, in which the gyro race ended prematurely. (Giro Ditalia: Overall Ranking)

“Mikel was the captain of our team and he wanted to win Gero. We kept going and we still have Bilo Bilbao and Damiano Caruso,” Pelizotti added. (Service: bicycle calendar)

There have already been waterfalls for the past 20 kilometers: Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) apparently touched a barrier, headed into a nearby forest and was injured. The previous day’s winner Joseph Dombrowski (Team Emirates / USA) fell four kilometers from the end. (Giro Ditalia: Results and Overall Ranking)

The German tour hopes that Emmanuel Buchmann remains safe – and without any waste of time. Ravensburger of Germany’s Bora-hansgrohe crossed the finish line in 46th with the main court.

Buchmann is 26th overall, 2:29 minutes behind Italian Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up), who also crossed the finish line with the peloton and defended the pink jersey.

Today’s victory went after 177 km flat to Sprint Specialist Caleb Ewan (Australia / Lotto Soudal), who celebrated his victory in the fourth stage in Giro.

On Thursday, the sixth stage leads 160 km from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno and will be very challenging including finishing the mountain. In total, the professionals must cover approximately 3,500 kilometers and 47,000 meters in altitude before deciding a winner in Milan on 30 May.