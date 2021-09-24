New Ulm – The 23rd German-American Ulm Day Parade will be held on Saturday 2 October. The parade takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Glockenspiel Street (North 4th Street, Minnesota) and begins immediately at 11:00 a.m. heading south on Minnesota Street to Center Street. Sponsored by the German Bohemian Heritage Society, the move is a precursor to the officially recognized Oktoberfest in New Ulm. Miner Terje Sven of New Ulm and his wife Ellie are the top hikers of the year.

New Olm is one of the Most German cities in the United States This show gives people the opportunity to showcase their heritage and culture. In addition to Germany, the show participants represent ancestors from German-speaking countries such as Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The audience is invited to attend the show on foot or on wheels. Families of all ages are encouraged to indicate their last name and year of arrival in America and/or New Ulm and participate in this offer. Participants are encouraged to wear their Germanic (homeland) clothing, play musical instruments, and carry the American and German national flags.