Gal Gadot was interviewed in a Justice League investigation following Ray Fisher’s allegations about Joss Whedon

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Creator Whedon was brought in to replace Zack Snyder in the 2017 superhero movie, after the director left midway through filming due to a death in his family.

However, following allegations made in July by cyborg actor Ray Fisher of Whedon’s “gross, abusive, unprofessional and totally unacceptable” behavior during production, Warner launched an investigation into the director’s behavior, which they said last week had concluded.

“The Warner Media investigation into Justice League has ended and remedial measures have been taken,” a statement read.

Talking to varietyAnd the Wonderful woman Actress Gadot, who starred in the movie, revealed that she was interviewed as part of the investigation, saying, “I know they conducted a very thorough investigation, even by the amount of time I spent with them.”

The Israeli actress explained that she was not aware of the outcome, but said of Warner Bros’ statement: “I don’t know what that means either.

Gadot’s comments come after she told her Los Angeles Times She has her own “experience” with Whedon on the set.

“I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot Joss Whedon – I had my own experience with her [him], Which wasn’t the best, but I took care of it there and when that happened, “she said.

"I wasn't there with the guys when they shot Joss Whedon – I had my own experience with her [him], Which wasn't the best, but I took care of it there and when that happened, "she said.

"I took her to the high officials and took care of her. But I am glad Ray is up and saying his truth."

The Independent Contact Whedon representatives to comment.