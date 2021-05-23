From Venice: Is Architecture Possible According To The United States? It is only made of wood

Building in Softwood: This is the US Pavilion’s response to the Biennial’s Essential Question: “How do we live together?”

Many will remember the last scenes of The witness – the witness, A popular movie directed by Peter Weir in 1985 and in 1986 it won two Oscars. Those scenes where protagonist Harrison Ford joins the Hamish community to build an all-wood barn together. This is the atmosphere that reigns United States Pavilion at the Biennale of Architecture: Softwood construction. Historically the best classification for meeting the needs of population and economy growth in the American Midwest. Surprisingly, the method of construction is still prevalent: today, in the United States, more than 90% of new homes are built with wooden frames.

A method favored over time by the abundance of pine and spruce forests, by the simplicity and speed of the construction technique, which can also be achieved by unskilled workers. That still influence contemporary life. “To reflect democratic ideals in a subtle but important way“, The pavilion statement reads. Certainly a level playing field, where the best standard beams can be purchased even in the poorest neighborhoods. Construction method with a wooden frame “It is the most overlooked contribution the nation has made to architectureThe wing is trying to heal this vulva.

How do we come to terms with the choices of the past? What kind of future can we create? The gallery answers these questions by improving the most popular building style in the United States. He asks if “A strong and important future in design that cannot be born out of an ordinary pastThose who visit the biennial will be amazed by External revolution Pavilion: Since the authors chose to complete the Delano and Aldrich project in the 1930s, which looked at classic European architecture, with a wooden frame architecture. Which became the new facade of the historic building.

