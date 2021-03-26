From now on, you can read WhatsApp messages without having to go into the app

Latest updates from The WhatsApp It caught the attention of application users, as the possibility is available To read received messages without having to enter that conversation. This is in addition to the option to make calls and video calls from the desktop, in its web version.

In this way, Double blue ticks can be avoided That appears when reading a lecture, if this function has been activated in the application.

How to do First, it is necessary to update the resource; As a second step, if you have an Android OS, you have to press the Home screen even System options appear; finally, You select the widgets option It places the WhatsApp extended application on the home screen.

– When you include the widget, you don’t need to go into the app.

Once this tab is integrated into the start of the phone, It won’t be necessary to constantly log into the messaging app to see chats arriving, But every time you receive one it will display in the tool and You can read it without needing to enter.

Now, unlike before, Information will not be lost if more notifications arrive Because it can store up to six conversations at the same time.

WhatsApp is the most sought-after instant messaging network worldwide, she adds More than 1500 million accountsAnd all the time, it includes many options to make life easier for those who use it daily.





