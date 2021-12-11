Friedrich before Lochner wins in four-man bobsleigh

Vinterberg (dpa) – Francesco Friedrich continued his winning streak in the Olympic winter.

The double Olympic champion from BSC Oberbärenburg won the four-man bobsleigh world cup in Winterberg. In the last round he and his team Thorsten Margis (SV Halle), Martin Grothkopp (BSC Sachsen Oberbärenburg) and Alexander Schüller (SV Halle) nabbed Johannes Lochner, who was leading after the first round, with a five hundredth of a second advantage. The Berchtesgadener Lochner who had started in Stuttgart exactly one year earlier was the last pilot who could defeat Friedrich. Canadian Justin Krebs won the third place, ahead of Christoph Hafer from British Columbia, Bad Willenbach.

