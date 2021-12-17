Frida Kahlo from Jorit is from the Reggia Designer Outlet in support of MSF

(PRIMAPRESS) – Naples – With a €10,000 show, which outperformed all others, La Reggia Designer Outlet in Marcianise was awarded the work of street artist Gorit dedicated to Frida Kahlo. The work, which was created directly by Jorit in May 2021 at the initiative of British group McArthurGlen in cooperation with the Jorit Foundation, was intended to support a social project. The choice of the artist fell on the shoulders of Doctors Without Borders, which for 50 years has been working side by side with the weakest in Italy and abroad.

This closes the circle of the Jorit project which he so desperately wants to acquire from the Reggia Designer Outlet as part of a broader outreach program on the topic of women’s empowerment. Frida Kahlo was more than just an artist: she became an icon, a flag, and a symbol of strength and will that everyone still celebrates today.

The work, which measures two meters by three, is now on permanent display at the entrance to the Reggia Design Outlet, accessible to all, as evidence of art and beauty and the bearer of a powerful message.

McArthurGlen strongly believes in the value of art and we are proud of our ability to add new permanent work to the open spaces at our center. “It is not the first time we have chosen to support world-renowned artists but we are connected to our land, to make the shopping experience unique for our customers,” said Fabio Rinaldi, Director of La Reggia Centre. “

“We thank La Reggia Designer Outlet for participating in the auction for the work created by Frida by Jorit and thus donating €10,000 to our organization which will go to support all the projects implemented by MSF in more than 80 countries around the world.” said Ilaria Collagrossi, Director of Fundraising for Doctors no limits. “In Italy, 100% of the money we raise comes from private donations, which is why it is essential for us to receive the support of citizens, businesses and foundations who, with their valuable contribution, allow us to become independent and to intervene wherever there is a greater need in emergencies around the world.

2021 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the birth of our organization. “Fifty Years of Humanity” are the words that sum up the history of Doctors Without Borders and are the same words that convey daily more than 65,000 humanitarian workers committed to providing medical care and life-saving interventions around the world.

Gorit is an Italian artist born in Naples, specializing in urban art on large roofs, mostly public spaces. Since 2005 he has painted the walls of many cities around the world with a strong penchant for the suburbs. It celebrates figures from contemporary history and culture and new folk symbols: from Pier Paolo Pasolini to Fedez, and from Pablo Neruda to Maradona.

In his work, combined with deep realism and a great technical mastery of the pictorial medium, strong messages of a social nature. He painted on the walls of half the world: in Italy, in Chile, in Africa, on the island of Aruba, in Argentina, in Palestine, in Russia. The now-famous Tribe of Man, as he defined it himself, is a cosmopolitan tribe of strong and expressive faces scattered throughout most of the world, recognizable by two red marks on the cheeks that have become the artist’s unmistakable signature. These are two slides that evoke the magical and didactic rituals of African tribes, particularly the stripping rites that signified the transition from childhood to adulthood and the individual’s entry into the tribe. For the artist, these signs take on a strong value of communication and belonging: “We all belong to one tribe – he explains – without distinction as to gender, race, religion, origin or age: the human tribe.”

The McArthurGlen Group is the leading European manufacturer, owner, developer and manager of retail outlets, founded by Kaempfer Partners in 1993. McArthurGlen, a leading retailer of retail outlets in Europe, has developed more than 700,000 square meters of retail space. The company currently operates 26 McArthurGlen Designer Outlets in ten countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom, with sales of more than 4.5 billion euros in 2019.

The malls are home to the most sought-after and exclusive luxury brands and offer over 90 million fashion-loving customers savings in a dynamic, high-quality shopping environment. In 2013, McArthurGlen became a joint venture between Kaempfer Partners and Simon Property Group Co. (NYSE SPG), the global leader and owner of the best destinations for shopping, dining and entertainment. As part of its ongoing expansion project, McArthurGlen plans to open two new designer outlets in Paris-Giverny (France) and Remscheid (near the German cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf). – (initial)