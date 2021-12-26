Frankfurt’s Hrustek takes a free kick – but Japan cheers

The Japanese team achieved a massive victory. In Tuesday’s World Cup qualifiers, the Samurai Blue beat the Australians 2-1, the first defeat for the Brazilian national team. The three goals focused on well-known players in Germany.

Suddenly the Japanese had to attack again. They stayed on top for more than an hour, scored an early goal through Tanaka from Dusseldorf (8th), and dominated the match for long stretches. But then Frankfurt’s Hrustek hit a perfect free kick from the edge of the penalty area and suddenly scored 1-1 (69).

A draw, which was evident even before kick-off, would not be enough for Samurai Blue. Japan launched an attack, coach Hajime Moriyasu Asano – and he had set his feet in the match when the decisive goal was scored: Bochum was played on the left side of the penalty area and aimed at the far corner, and Australia goalkeeper Ryan got the goal. The ball did not stand up, and Behic unfortunately led him to his own goal (85).

It was the end of an entertaining and exciting match in which Australia also had its moments – not only when Taggart hit the post in the first half (41).

Japan under pressure – Osako forgive

Even before the ball was rolled, it was clear that Japan would only help with three points. After the first three matches, Moriasso’s side were six points behind Australia and Saudi Arabia, and with only the top two qualifying directly for the World Cup, the hosts around Endo from Stuttgart were under pressure. With the early goal they set the direction, last year Osako from Bremen missed a good opportunity (35).

But after a good hour, equalizer: After a foul by Moreta, the referee only made a point, but retracted his decision after a hint from the video assistant. Hrustic didn’t care – he took a great free kick. However, it was Asano’s last word. Or, more appropriately: Behich, who forcibly placed Asano’s shot into the Australian net.