France adds US to COVID-19 travel red list

(CNN) – France has added the United States to its travel red list for Covid-19, according to a decree published in the country’s Official Gazette on Saturday (January 1).

The countries on the red list are characterized by “active circulation of the virus” and/or “the presence of worrisome variables,” according to the French Ministry of the Interior.

Under the new rules, unvaccinated travelers from the US will have to self-quarantine for 10 days with security controls in place. Previously, they had to self-isolate for 7 days without controls.

As before, unvaccinated travelers from the US will also need a “compelling reason” to travel to France, in addition to an antigen or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed less than 48 hours before departure.

The rules remain unchanged for vaccinated travelers from the United States, who will be required to submit an antigen or PCR test taken less than 48 hours before departure, according to the Home Office. There will be no need for compelling reasons or quarantine.

The new rules will go into effect on Sunday (January 2), according to the decree.

Sandrine Emile from Paris