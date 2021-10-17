Frame from the Batman trailer and a surprise coming to The Flash • Universal Movies

global event DC FanDome It is now very close. everybody DC Comics universe It’s actually ready to be captured with trailers, videos, and previews for the future of the popular entertainment brand.

In the meantime, some of the heroes who will be attending the global event are starting to grab the attention of fans with some small previews. Especially the director Andy Muschietti and his wife Barbara I asked my Instagram followers to expect a big surprise during DC FanDome dedicated to them Sparkle, while from production Batman An unreleased tire from the trailer to be released tonight has arrived.

All that remains is to wait for our updates tomorrow DC FanDome.

The event will start then October 16 start in hours 10:00 AM Pacific Time (7:00 PM Italian Time)Actual duration will be 4 hours, including virtual boards, trailers (hopefully many) and international guests. It is clear that cinema will not be the only hero in DC FanDomeIn fact, a lot of space will be devoted to the world of DC television, as well as to video games and comics.

Batman

ProduceThe film was written and directed by Matt Reeves. Co-writer Mattson Tomlin co-wrote the script. Dylan Clark and Matt Reeves produced the film, and Michael E. Uslan served as executive producer. spitAssigned the role of Gotham Crusader Robert Patterson. Casting Neil Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Jamie Lawson, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, E. Barry Keoghan. distribution: In US cinemas from March 4, 2022.

Sparkle

ProduceThe film is directed by Andy Muschetti. Screenplay written by Christina Hudson. Filming on The Flash began last April from the UK. The film’s music will be composed by Benjamin Walfish, a London-based composer who already has a history of collaborating with Muschietti: His Musicals for IT: Capitolo Uno and for him It: Capitolo Two. spit: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Kali (Supergirl), Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdi, Ron Livingston. ExitIn US cinemas from June 3, 2022.

Plot: The film will be adapted as a Flashpoint comic.