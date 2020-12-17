Fortnite item shop – Walking Dead Daryl and Michonne Prices, Packs and More | Games | entertainment

Fortnite fans can finally get Walking Dead skins as part of the latest Item Shop update.

The Item Shop update December 17 (or December 16 for fans living in the US) adds skins for popular Walking Dead characters Daryl Dixon and Michonne.

Clothes are available for 1,800 V-bucks each, and both come with a new back and an ax. This includes Daryl Knife and Katana Michonne.

Alternatively, you can buy the new decks as a double pack, at a cost of 2500 V-bucks a pair.

The official Epic description reads: “Walkers and fellow Hunters have something to fear. Daryl Dickson and Michonne are the latest Hunters to have reached Fortnite.”

“Survivors in Arms group has arrived at the Item Shop. Daryl and Michonne’s outfits come with different styles, Desperado Daryl and Cloaked Michonne. Facing evil brings good people together!”

“Survivors in Arms also includes Michonne’s Hunting Quiver and Katana Back Blings. The katana sheath from Michonne can also be scraped off and used as a pickaxe, or you can outfit Daryl’s knife. Keep yourself steady if you want to survive.”

Needless to say, The Walking Dead skins join the current batch of ceremonial skins available to Fortnite fans.