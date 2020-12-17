Fortnite item shop – Walking Dead Daryl and Michonne Prices, Packs and More | Games | entertainment
Fortnite fans can finally get Walking Dead skins as part of the latest Item Shop update.
The Item Shop update December 17 (or December 16 for fans living in the US) adds skins for popular Walking Dead characters Daryl Dixon and Michonne.
Clothes are available for 1,800 V-bucks each, and both come with a new back and an ax. This includes Daryl Knife and Katana Michonne.
Alternatively, you can buy the new decks as a double pack, at a cost of 2500 V-bucks a pair.
The official Epic description reads: “Walkers and fellow Hunters have something to fear. Daryl Dickson and Michonne are the latest Hunters to have reached Fortnite.”
“Survivors in Arms group has arrived at the Item Shop. Daryl and Michonne’s outfits come with different styles, Desperado Daryl and Cloaked Michonne. Facing evil brings good people together!”
“Survivors in Arms also includes Michonne’s Hunting Quiver and Katana Back Blings. The katana sheath from Michonne can also be scraped off and used as a pickaxe, or you can outfit Daryl’s knife. Keep yourself steady if you want to survive.”
Needless to say, The Walking Dead skins join the current batch of ceremonial skins available to Fortnite fans.
Fortnite transfers have been a regular occurrence in 2020. Indeed, Season 4 is entirely dedicated to the Marvel Universe.
Meanwhile, the new season begins with the surprise reveal of The Mandalorian as a new playable character.
The Star Wars character joins a group of hunters from several different realities, including Kratos from God of War and Master Chief from Halo.
New leaks suggest more Marvel characters are on the way, including Captain Marvel, Taskmaster and Black Panther.
There are even reports that it is possible to unlock the Black Panther along with a host of missions to gain some extra rewards.
Speaking of the new skins, other leaks indicate that Green Arrow will be the next free format available to Fortnite Crew subscribers.
Crew members will also reportedly receive a back quiver, punching glove, not to mention 1,000 V-bucks.
Other new skins include Snowmando Outfits and Frost Squad, which will be available as part of the Winterfest Snowdown event.
Apparently, players will unlock the Snowmando appearance by completing seven Snowdown Challenges, followed by a Frost Squad Outfit after 12 challenges.