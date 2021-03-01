Former President Trump refers to his candidacy for the 2024 election

DrIn his first speech since the end of his career, former US President Donald Trump stressed his claim to lead with the Republicans and manipulated the presidential nomination for 2024. Trump said Sunday at the Conservative CPAC in Orlando to cheerful supporters that the Democrats had in fact “lost the White House” in November 3rd elections. “Who knows, maybe I would choose to hit her a third time.”

In his hour-and-a-half speech to conservative activists and politicians, Trump repeated the false claim that he won the election against Democrat Joe Biden. The 74-year-old said it was “impossible” that he had lost, and repeated allegations that often disprove allegations of election fraud. Biden won the election with nearly seven million votes and a clear majority of the electorate.

Five and a half weeks after leaving the White House, Trump has also made it clear that he wants to continue setting the tone with his Republican party. The former president said I will not start a new party. “We have the Republican Party. It will unite and be stronger than ever. ”Media reports that he should have contemplated establishing his party in the past few weeks are“ fake news ”.

Sharp criticism of Biden

Meanwhile, Trump attacked a number of internal party critics by name – especially those parliamentarians who voted against him in the impeachment proceedings for the January 6 storming of the Capitol. He shouted, “Get rid of them all!”

Trump also used his appearance in his new state of Florida to launch numerous attacks against his successor Biden. Trump said this was the “most disastrous first month of all presidents in recent history” for the United States. The new government is “anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-frontier, anti-energy, anti-women, and anti-science.”

