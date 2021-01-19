Football – Messi leaves the future open: “I don’t know if I’m leaving” – sport

Barcelona (AFP) – Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi keeps exiting FC Barcelona open in summer

The 33-year-old, who was 13, played for Barcelona, ​​said in an interview with LaSexta TV.

In the summer Messi tried in vain to leave his troubled club, whose boss Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has since resigned, had “deceived him several times and for years. The transfer fee, which according to unconfirmed media reports, should have been € 700 million, and could not have been possible.” No club paid or paid it The current contract expires next June and Messi will be free with no transfer payment.

When asked which club he might be interested in, Messi elusively replied. Messi said in an interview with Jordi: “I don’t know what will happen. I’m focusing on what we can do in these six months. It wouldn’t be good to tell you what I’m going to do because I don’t know.” Evol.

Surprisingly, Messi confirmed rumors that he could move to the United States: “I have always said that I have a dream, and I want to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, and live in this league and this life,” Messi said, “I don’t know.”

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 201228-99-830861 / 2