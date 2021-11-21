Football – Bayern Munich goalkeeper loses in the World Cup qualifiers – sports

Live from dpa news channel

Frankfurt/Main (AFP) – Bayern Munich goalkeeper Laura Pinkarth will miss the German women’s national team in the next two World Cup qualifiers.

The German Football Association announced Sunday. The 29-year-old had to cancel matches on Friday (4pm / ZDF) in Braunschweig against Turkey and on November 30 (7pm / live on zdf.de) in Faro against hosts Portugal due to knee issues. According to the announcement by the German Football Association, coach Martina Voss Tecklenburg decided not to submit a further nomination for the time being.

Nominated for the position of goalkeeper is regular goalkeeper Merle Fromms of Eintracht Frankfurt, Olympic champion Almuth Schulte of VFL Wolfsburg and Anne-Catherine Berger of Chelsea FC.

The 25-man squad will meet on Monday afternoon in Wolfsburg to prepare for the final two international matches of the year. The DFB selection tops Group H in World Cup qualifiers with four wins from four matches and a goal difference of 20:1. Only the first in the group will qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand. The runner-up plays for two other places in the playoffs.

