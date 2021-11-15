Finland’s hard kick vs. Bosnia, which is widely spread

Just 35 minutes before the start of the first half, Finnish Jukka Ritala made a strong intervention from behind in front of Syed Kolasinac, This forced him to immediately leave the field of play and undergo studies to assess the severity of the injury.

Read also: Paraguay loses a major icon due to Covid-19 to face Colombia

The entrance was on the left side of the field, when Arsenal were on their way to goal His opponent wanted to break the match by going to the floor, but he hit him hard in the right ankle, immediately bending it.

Oh, that’s a bad treatment for Arsenal’s Mr Kolasinac, I hope he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/7r89VeCkAy – Saliba 🇵🇸 (SalibaEra_) November 13, 2021

Read also: Hit in Europe: Serbia won their World Cup memory and ruled Portugal in the qualifiers

The moment the Bosnian medical crews entered and treated Kolasinac, who has been replaced and will have to undergo a review to determine the extent of the situationMeanwhile, Raithala was sent off by referee Michael Oliver.

The match ended 3-1 in favor of Finland. who climbed to second place in Group D of European qualifying to Qatar 2022 and is now in playoff position, while Bosnia was left without options on the last date.

Read also: Spain did the full job, beat Sweden and qualified for Qatar 2022