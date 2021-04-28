Finland: The government of Finland has reached a budget agreement and is being saved from collapse

Madrid, 28 (Europe Press)

Finnish Prime Minister Sana Marin announced that the five parties that make up the ruling coalition have reached an agreement to approve the budget framework for the next two years after a week of frustrating talks.

Last week, Marin realized the difficulty of reaching a deal that could lead to the paralysis and potential collapse of his executive branch. However, the prime minister announced that the talks this Wednesday had progressed and that “all heads of government parties have reached an agreement on the central issues.”

“We all got close, we all committed and the will is there to reach an agreement,” Marin said, according to YLE.

For her part, the head of the Center Party, Anika Sariko, who stopped the negotiations due to her position on the issue of the energy transfer, considered that although the deal is not perfect, it is a step in the right direction.

Saariko has called for a slowdown in the phase-out of peat use while the majority of the coalition is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.

Discussions on this agreement will continue during the next few hours, and all details are expected to be revealed on Thursday. Key issues of the agreement that generated controversy were exceeding the previously agreed budget spending limit in 2023 and employment policies.