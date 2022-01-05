Determining the venues and schedule of the Shipleaves Cup

As every year, the Football It will be launched in February Shepellife’s Cup, a competition that is already a tradition in and in American women’s football USWNT The important forces of women’s football are measured.

The main new thing in the 2022 edition is that the competition will be held in two cities Unlike last year when the tournament was only held in Orlando, so February 17-23 Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California and Toyota Stadium From Frisco, Texas will host the four invited selections.

What is more, On Wednesday, American football revealed that the teams of the Czech Republic, Iceland and New Zealand are the invited teams who would seek to overthrow the United States as the current monarch of the contest.

Bara Falko Andonovsky, The SheBelieves Cup will serve as a preparation for the USWNT for the 2023 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, Therefore, he announced that he will contact players who do not have an extensive career and need more adaptation to the USA Women’s Team.

“These will be the first matches of what is going to be a really important year, and as a focus on qualifying for the World CupThe SheBelieves Cup will be of great value to the continued development of the team. “As a coaching staff, we seek to integrate new players who need as many matches as possible, so the competitors we will face will be a great motivation for our players,” said Andonovsky.

Cup table she thinks

February 17: Iceland vs New Zealand – Dignity Health Sports Park

February 17: USA vs Czech Republic – Dignity Health Sports Park

February 20: USA vs New Zealand – Dignity Health Sports Park

February 20: Czech Republic vs Iceland – Dignity Health Sports Park

February 23: New Zealand vs Czech Republic – Toyota . Stadium

February 23: USA v Iceland – Toyota Park