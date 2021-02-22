Fernando Alonso leaves hospital in Switzerland after his accident | Other sports | Sports

Alonso leaves the hospital with a health worker.

Spanish contestant Fernando Alonso left the Bern hospital alone on Monday, as he underwent a jaw surgery last Friday, after a bicycle accident he had the previous day near his home in Lugano (southern Switzerland).

Pictures broadcast by the television network four They show on Twitter that Alonso is leaving hospital with a health worker, without noticeable signs of the accident on his face (although part of him is covered with an anti-virus mask).

Asturian is now expected to spend a few weeks recovering, and his environment is confident he will be ready within a month to compete, so he may be at the start of the World Championships, scheduled for the end of March at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alonso hit the right side of a car crossing the street to enter a supermarket.

The pilot was transferred on the same day to a hospital in the Swiss capital, Bern, where he underwent a maxillofacial surgery to correct the upper jaw, as a result of an accident in which Alonso also lost several teeth.

The team of pilot Alpine F1, with whom Alonso is preparing for his return to first class motorsport after an absence of three years, announced on Friday that the surgery had been successfully performed, and that the pilot would remain admitted 48 hours for observation.

Doctors recommended that he rest completely, although in mid-March, he already had pre-season training sessions on the agenda at the Bahrain Circuit, which, if he could attend, might have to do so with a helmet that is slightly adapted so that the jaw is as good and stable as possible. During the race. (Dr)